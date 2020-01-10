2020 Boys SIAC Tournament: Mater Dei Tops Memorial

On the other side of the bracket..

3rd ranked mater dei battles memorial in a private school showdown 1st quarter..

Wildcats come out swinging..

Jonah weinzapfel to evan herr..

The long trey falling..

Mater dei scores the first five points of the game..

But here comes memorial.

Connor quick in transition..

Throwing one down..

Knotting things up at 5's.

Then seconds later..

Jace graham makes it rain from down town..

Tigers responding with an 8?

0 run.

Both teams settling in..

Jackson hiester diving into the paint and scoring..

Wildcats back in front by two.

Memorial goes back to the long ball..

Mason auker to justin waiz..

The shot fake works as he rises up and splashes one home..

A game high 26 from the junior..

But in the end..

Mater dei pulled away.

Tyler phelps paces the wildcats with 24 on the night..

Mater dei wins 81?

65.