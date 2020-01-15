Global  

High School Basketball: NECC Tournament Day 2 Roundup

High School Basketball: NECC Tournament Day 2 Roundup
High School Basketball: NECC Tournament Day 2 Roundup

Tonight... back here in the hoosier state... round 2 of the necc tourney tonight... jackson paul and busco visiting dyer ball and angola...all eagles to start the third... they force the turnover... that results in a landen jordan runout and dunk... later on... jordan the board... the pass ahead to paul... he gets the scoop shot layup to drop... he had 20... then... more defense from busco... jackson with the steal... kicks ahead to luke mcclure... that's another fastbreak layup... and just like that... busco goes up 13....angola would make a push back before the end of the quarter... dyer ball with two of his 16... the deficit is down to four after three...but busco would pull away in the fourth... jordan finishes with eight...eagles advance 53-42... they'll face central noble in the semis friday... over to prairie heights we go... big elijah malone and the panthers hosting fremont...teams traded buckets early... mike perkins... three ball..

Corner pocket is pure... game high 22 from him...right back on the other end... ethan bock answers right back with a three ball of his own to tie things at seven....but then the boys from brushy prairie started to pull away... malone cleans his miss..

Gets the putback... he had 14...then... panthers force the turnover..

It ends in a brandon christlieb fastbreak bucket... he had 21....prairie heights runs away with this one 68-42..

They'll face westview in the semifinals... ???staying in brushy prairie... same matchup on the girls side... fremont visiting the panthers... ???both teams trading buckets in the third... samantha kuhn gets to the cup for two of her four..

Eagles take the two point lead...???other end... kennedy kugler hits the jumper for two of her team high 19... ties things back up at 29... ???but fremont would take the lead right after and never give it back... jada rhonehouse float game strong..

Two of her game high 21... ???then... grace schmucker right at the buzzer... makes it a five point game after three...???fremont goes on to win by 10 46-36... they'll play fairfield friday in the semis... ???back over to angola we go... hornet girls also facing busco..

Brandon appleton honored tonight for his 100th career win... ???hornets started hot... first shot of the night... hanna knoll rains in three of her 14... part of a 6-0 run to kick things off...???busco would have a response... cara debolt tickles the twine... that cuts the lead back down to two...???but this one never really in doubt for the hornets tonight...jessica davis cleans up and gets the putback to go...???then... just so relentless on the glass... davis gets another offensive board..

It results in a megan nisun bucket... ???angola runs away with this one 51-25..

They've got central noble




