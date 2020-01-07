Global  

Talking about "Clean Energy First"

Talking about 'Clean Energy First'It's a bill set to hit legislators desks next week
Talking about "Clean Energy First"

Developing story as we continue to see climate change impact our world... legislators in minnesota are prioritizing clean energy.

Senator dave senjem of rochester is sponsoring "clean energy first" á a bill requiring utility companies to prioritize carbonáfree technology.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what people in rochester have to say about the legislation.

Isabella?

Katie and george á earlier tonight at rácá tác's heintz center á a senate committee heard from residents á community leaders á and energy companies about about "clean energy first."

But will it really combat climate change?

That's the question all wanted answered.

Xxx the world is getting warmer.

Nasa reports 2019 was the second warmest year ever.

Senator dave senjem wants to take action.

"the point is we are the kind of state that has a lot of green power."

The rochester republican's bill may have a better chance of becoming law than the dfl's proposal to make the state's energy grid carbon free in 30 years.

And while "clean energy first" has a measure of biápartisan supportáááá it's taking fire from critics.

.

"unfortunately not only does this new senate proposal not include a commitment to 100 percent carbon free energy, this gutted version of clean energy first is in name only."

In the energy industry, though, senjem's bill is lauded.

"more flexibility not less is key to reducing minnesota's net carbon footprint, this bill provides a more sustainable approach to carbon."

(zac, great river energy) minnesota construction and building professionals would like to see the measure tweaked.

"it's our hope it would be amended to include specific retirements for majority local hire like some contractors and developers have committed to and prevailing wage policies."

Senate republicans will introduce this bill when session begins in february.

Live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3.

Thank you isabella.

There will be another hearing in minnetrista á minnesota on this bill next week.

/// one person is injured á and power



