Tide snap Auburn's undefeated season 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published Alabama wins 83-64 Alabama wins 83-64 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tide snap Auburn's undefeated season 31 sports. Wild one in tuscaloosa.. Alabama snaps auburn's undefeated season like a uncooked spaghetti.... final - kira lewis jr, the 18 year out out of hazel green high school put on a clinic. He had blah blah.





You Might Like

Tweets about this