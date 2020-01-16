Global  

Mocs Beat Wofford

105-67 at the round house on saturday.

That resounding win must have carried over tonight at mckenzie arena, because u-t-c threatend to blow out the reigning socon champs in wofford.

Like the sign says, the mocs put the ball in the hoop.

Pretty simple really.

David jean baptiste the three-pointer.

He can dig it.

Baptiste scored 18.

Mocs hit seven three's in the first half.

Matt ryan joined the three point party.

Mocs were up 43-20 at halftime.

Start of the second half, and the lead ballooned to thirty.

Lob to ramon villa.

He had 14.

But the terriers are champs not chumps.

They rallied with d-3 basketball.

The 'd' on one end with the block.

And plenty of three's on the other.

They twice cut the lead to twelve.

But chattanooga just reverted back to the sign.

This three goes in from maurice commander.

Advantage back to 15.

And then matt ryan did the same moments later with another three.

He had 17 points.

Mocs shot 50-percent to win 72-59 to snap a five game losing streak to the terriers.

Paris:"i think the ball is poppin' a little bit more.

I think we have less catch and hold and see what's going on.

We've got a lot of quick moves.

Like getting in and getting out of your situation.

Making your decision."

Villa:"feels good.

It's still wofford.

It's one of the best teams in the socon historically.

It's always good to beat them."

Good indeed.

The vols tried to



