Comets escape with OT win after giving up five goal lead against Wolf Pack

It's save of the day week at the aud - comets wearing their special black-and- green themed uniforms to be auctioned off for charity.

Sharp!

--- the team was off and running from the start.

On the power play - brogan rafferty with the shot from the point - tipped in by justin bailey.

Both those guys are on fire and utica is on the board.

--- exactly three minutes later - bailey again - this time going to the forehand on a breakaway.

Slick hands and the big man cannot be stopped.

Bailey two - hartford zero.

--- nine minutes into the frame - reid boucher picks off a pass in the neutral zone - then with the patience threads back door to nikolay goldobin who roofs it on the backhand.

It's a three-goal comets lead.

--- with under five minutes to go - deja vu on the man advantage.

Rafferty...deflected by bailey.

That's big 95's second hat trick in the last th --- comets not done there - rafferty loves getting assists but now says its time for a goal of his own and what.

A.

Beauty.

A work of art from the rookie defenseman - comets put up five goals in the first.

--- but a game is three periods for a reason.

Ten seconds into the middle stanza - new york rangers top prospect vitali kravstov fools michael dipietro down low and hartford is on the board.

--- just 26 seconds after notching a second goal - darren raddysh puts home a rebound and here come the wolf pack.

They scored five straight - tying it up with just 15 seconds left in the third... ...nearly squandered it away but lukas jasek scored in overtime as the comets escape with a 6-5 win.

