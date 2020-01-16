Global  

Comets escape with OT win after giving up five goal lead against Wolf Pack

After jumping out to a five goal lead in the first, the Comets nearly squandered the game before edging the Wolf Pack in overtime.
Weeolf pack and it was quite the roller coaster at the aud.

And eastern conference in the hartford wolf pack.

It's save of the day week at the aud - comets wearing their special black-and- green themed uniforms to be auctioned off for charity.

Sharp!

--- the team was off and running from the start.

On the power play - brogan rafferty with the shot from the point - tipped in by justin bailey.

Both those guys are on fire and utica is on the board.

--- exactly three minutes later - bailey again - this time going to the forehand on a breakaway.

Slick hands and the big man cannot be stopped.

Bailey two - hartford zero.

--- nine minutes into the frame - reid boucher picks off a pass in the neutral zone - then with the patience threads back door to nikolay goldobin who roofs it on the backhand.

It's a three-goal comets lead.

--- with under five minutes to go - deja vu on the man advantage.

Rafferty...deflected by bailey.

That's big 95's second hat trick in the last th --- comets not done there - rafferty loves getting assists but now says its time for a goal of his own and what.

A.

Beauty.

A work of art from the rookie defenseman - comets put up five goals in the first.

--- but a game is three periods for a reason.

Ten seconds into the middle stanza - new york rangers top prospect vitali kravstov fools michael dipietro down low and hartford is on the board.

--- just 26 seconds after notching a second goal - darren raddysh puts home a rebound and here come the wolf pack.

They scored five straight - tying it up with just 15 seconds left in the third... ...nearly squandered it away but lukas jasek scored in overtime as the comets escape with a 6-5 win.

Another big




