Milwaukee mother learns 11-year-old son is dead in California from online article now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:13s - Published Milwaukee mother learns 11-year-old son is dead in California from online article An 11-year-old boy originally from Wisconsin found dead in California. His mother, Shelly Lopez, who lives here in Milwaukee, said she found out from news reports. Now, investigators are calling Roman Lopez's death suspicious. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Police: Daycare teacher broke 3-year-old's leg Boca Raton police say a daycare teacher is under arrest after breaking a 3-year-old child's leg because he was misbehaving in class. According to a police report, the child's mother dropped her son.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:09Published 4 hours ago Community Seeking Answers In Death Of Roman Lopez A Michigan mother is traveling to El Dorado County after learning her 11-year-old son Roman Lopez was found dead in Placerville. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:16Published 3 hours ago