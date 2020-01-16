Global  

Milwaukee mother learns 11-year-old son is dead in California from online article

An 11-year-old boy originally from Wisconsin found dead in California.

His mother, Shelly Lopez, who lives here in Milwaukee, said she found out from news reports.

Now, investigators are calling Roman Lopez's death suspicious.
