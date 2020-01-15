Global  

Bibb County Elementary School teacher arrested for being aggressive with students

Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrested 53-year-old Roger Clark and charged him with simple battery.
Us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

And i'm tucker sargent.

Our top story at six: bibb county deputies arrest a macon elementary school teacher accused of being too aggressive with students.

The incident involves two seven year old students at l-h-williams elementary school.

53-year-old roger clark is charged with two counts of simple battery.

According to the bibb county sheriff's office ... clark snatched one of the students from his desk..

Causing his feet to leave the ground.

He's also accused of picking up the other student... and pushing both against a wall.

The




