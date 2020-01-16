Sanders Admits Canvass Script Had Points Attacking Democratic Opponents

Three Bernie Sanders campaign officials confirmed rumors of handing out talking points attacking Elizabeth Warren.

They said these points were passed out to teams in at least two early voting states.

According to Politico, volunteers and staffers used the provided script to canvass for votes.

These scripts had attacks on the electability of Warren, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders didn’t deny the scripts but said he didn’t direct his employees to do it.