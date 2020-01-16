Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Sanders Admits Canvass Script Had Points Attacking Democratic Opponents

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Sanders Admits Canvass Script Had Points Attacking Democratic Opponents

Sanders Admits Canvass Script Had Points Attacking Democratic Opponents

Three Bernie Sanders campaign officials confirmed rumors of handing out talking points attacking Elizabeth Warren.

They said these points were passed out to teams in at least two early voting states.

According to Politico, volunteers and staffers used the provided script to canvass for votes.

These scripts had attacks on the electability of Warren, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders didn’t deny the scripts but said he didn’t direct his employees to do it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sanders Admits Canvass Script Had Points Attacking Democratic Opponents

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders admits canvass script had points attacking Democratic opponents [Video]Sanders admits canvass script had points attacking Democratic opponents

Three Bernie Sanders campaign officials confirmed rumors of handing out talking points attacking Elizabeth Warren. They said these points were passed out to teams in at least two early voting states...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.