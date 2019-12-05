Global  

Reality Check: Trump & Pre-Existing Conditions

President Trump is telling millions of Twitter followers that he "saved" patients with pre-existing conditions from being denied health insurance coverage, reports Pat Kessler (2:09).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 15, 2020
