Dave Chappelle Andrew Becomes Part Of The 'Yang Gang'

Comedian Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang for the 2020 presidential elections.

A statement from Yang’s campaign said Chappelle was “Yang Gang.” According to Business Insider, the comedian will performs two shows in South Carolina to benefit Yang.

Yang said: "Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I'm thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign.” The presidential hopeful shared a photo with Chappelle, welcoming him to the “yang gang.” Yang said he and the comedian share “concerns about the future” and want to leave their kids a better place.