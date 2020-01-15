|
Watch: US, China sign Phase 1 of ‘momentous’ trade deal
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Watch: US, China sign Phase 1 of ‘momentous’ trade deal
US and China signed Phase 1 of a trade deal on January 16.
US President Donald Trump & Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He, signed the deal.
The trade truce comes after a two-year-long trade war between the countries.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources