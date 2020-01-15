Global  

Watch: US, China sign Phase 1 of ‘momentous’ trade deal

Watch: US, China sign Phase 1 of 'momentous' trade deal

Watch: US, China sign Phase 1 of ‘momentous’ trade deal

US and China signed Phase 1 of a trade deal on January 16.

US President Donald Trump & Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He, signed the deal.

The trade truce comes after a two-year-long trade war between the countries.
