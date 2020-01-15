Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role?

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role?

Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role?

After he proposed sweeping constitutional reform, analysts say Russian president is seeking to extend his hold on power.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is Putin attempting to carve out 'father of nation' role?

After he proposed sweeping constitutional reform, analysts say Russian president is seeking to extend...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aardvarkdonnen2

Aardvarkdonnenhoffer RT @lizmoblubuckeye: OMG Putin seems like he’s going to declare himself king or some such Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of th… 1 minute ago

juhlau82

Juhani Lauronen After he proposed sweeping constitutional reform, analysts say Russian president is seekin @AJEnglish… https://t.co/m3NnlItZeq 5 minutes ago

PapaESoCo

PapaESoCo Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role? @AJENews https://t.co/uPWMoPmOeU 23 minutes ago

Gabby7503

Gabby RT @AJEnglish: Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role? https://t.co/cdkC3tEpOP 41 minutes ago

Ummismaelsf

Umm Ismael Muslimah RT @DetroitLove88: After he proposed sweeping constitutional reform, analysts say Russian president is seeking to extend his hold on power.… 46 minutes ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Is Putin attempting to carve out a ‘father of the nation’ role? – Al Jazeera English https://t.co/Y22GGTRDYL https://t.co/3b6iTJuMuL 55 minutes ago

CondomsandMore

🌍🌊🌏🌊🌎🌊 RT @AJENews: Is Putin attempting to carve out 'father of nation' role? https://t.co/A5KzuIUsMx 1 hour ago

Zaeem74589928

Zaeem After he proposed sweeping constitutional reform, analysts say Russian president is seekin @AJEnglish… https://t.co/xqNOHi2M2g 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.