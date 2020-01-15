Global  

The pain of a deadly crash is being felt from Vero Beach to Massachusetts

The pain of a deadly crash is being felt from Vero Beach to Massachusetts

The pain of a deadly crash is being felt from Vero Beach to Massachusetts

A deadly crash involving one van and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Merril Bridge and Indian River Boulevard.

In the van, members of the college of Holy Cross rowing team.
Chief David Currey said a van carrying members of a women's rowing team turned in front of a pickup truck on a green light, causing the truck to slam into the van.

At least one person died in a Vero Beach crash involving a girl's rowing team, according to police.

