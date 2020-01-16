2020 Boys SIAC Tournament: Bosse, Reitz, Mater Dei, and Harrison Advance 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2020 Boys SIAC Tournament: Bosse, Reitz, Mater Dei, and Harrison Advance 2020 Boys SIAC Tournament: Bosse, Reitz, Mater Dei, and Harrison Advance 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2020 Boys SIAC Tournament: Bosse, Reitz, Mater Dei, and Harrison Advance The 22nd.. And final installment of the boys ? ??c tournament begins.. And the bosse bulldogs could wrap things up with a 4 peat to close out the tourny. It's a long road to the championship game though.. As bosse clashes with castle in the opening round.. Both teams undefeated in league play. Its a one point game to start the third.. Xavier burton cleaning up the glass.. Bosse up by 1. Castle turns it up a notch immediately after. First its cole simmons driving inside and getting the lay up to go.. Next.. The junior gets three the ole fashioned way.. 5 straight points from simmons gives castle a 4 point lead.. And they kept marching forward. Now isiah swope hits bob nunge with the slick no look pass.. Count it and the foul.. Castle with 8 unanswered. Bosse trying to get things going.. But now the knights get defensive. Swope with the steal.. Zeke niehaus with the finish.. Castle goes up 41? 32.. But the bulldogs never backed down. Julian norris stops the bleeding with the high runner off the glass.. Then the sophomore picks up an assist.. Zipping one up to kolten sanford.. Kissing every part of the rim and the foul.. Bulldogs within 5. Now ty'ran funches battles down low.. Collecting the loose ball and finishing.. This game goes into triple overtime.. Bosse wins 75? 74. Bosse will take on the winner of reitz versus north.. The huskies trying to stop a panthers squad that has won their last 4. North comes out strong... tristen fisher combines with dom redding for the finish in traffic.. Huskies attacking early. Later on.. Chandler moore pulls up from long range.. Down the hatch it goes.. And the huskies are up 4 in a hurry. But khristian lander refuses to let the panthers go down without a fight.. The junior pulls the trigger from the wing... it's a one point game. Not long after.. There's a scramble for the loose ball.... and lander cashes in with the acrobatic la?in. Lander would tally an even 20 points on the night. Reitz wins 69? 55.. The panthers will take on bosse at reitz at 5:30 on friday. On the other side of the bracket.. 3rd ranked mater dei battles memorial in a private school showdown 1st quarter.. Wildcats come out swinging.. Jonah weinzapfel to evan herr.. The long trey falling.. Mater dei scores the first five points of the game.. But here comes memorial. Connor quick in transition.. Throwing one down.. Knotting things up at 5's. Then seconds later.. Jace graham makes it rain from down town.. Tigers responding with an 8? 0 run. Both teams settling in.. Jackson hiester diving into the paint and scoring.. Wildcats back in front by two. Memorial goes back to the long ball.. Mason auker to justin waiz.. The shot fake works as he rises up and splashes one home.. A game high 26 from the junior.. But in the end.. Mater dei pulled away. Tyler phelps paces the wildcats with 24 on the night.. Mater dei wins 81? 65. The wildcats will take on the winner of harrison versus central.. The warriors fresh off their first conference win. Late first half.. Harrison up two.. Ja'twan watson doubles the pad with the bucket in the paint.. Warriors up 4. With time winding down in the half.. Central closes the gap.. Caiden byrd stops... pops... and drops the buzzer beating jumper... bears trail by 2 at the break. 3rd quarter.. Bears still fighting.. Henry brown drains the corner trey.. Bears within one. Moments later.. Central turns inside to braydon madison.. Bears inching closer.. But harrison closes them out. Jahni summers with the trifecta from the wing.. Harrison wins 60? 42.. The warriors will battle mater dei at 7 on friday





