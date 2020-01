MLB umpire Gerry Davis, Bucks legend Sydney Moncrief honored at Red Smith Sports Awards 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:01s - Published MLB umpire Gerry Davis, Bucks legend Sydney Moncrief honored at Red Smith Sports Awards MLB umpire Gerry Davis, Bucks legend Sydney Moncrief honored at Red Smith Sports Awards 0

MLB umpire Gerry Davis, Bucks legend Sydney Moncrief honored at Red Smith Sports Awards WERE HONORED INAPPLETON TONIGHTAT THE ANNUAL REDSMITH AWARDS...DAVIS - WHO LIVEDIN APPLETON FOR 30PLUS YEARS - WASPRESENTED WITH THERED SMITH AWARD...HE UMPIRED MOREPOSTSEASON GAMESTHAN ANYONE ELSE INM-L-B HISTORY...MONCRIEF,HONORED WITH THE"NICE GUY AWARD..."WELL DESERVEDTHERE FOR "SID THESQUID..."SPORTSCASTINGLEGEND BOB COSTASWAS A FEATUREDGUEST...THE FORMER N-B-CSPORTS STAR SAYSHE FEELS IT'SIMPORTANT TO GIVEBACK TO YOUTHSPORTS..."99 percent of us whoplayed sports will neverget a college scholarshipwill never receive a dimefor doing it but it's animportant part of our lives.It can be characterbuilding. Academics areimpoirtant, yes, but sportsin the proper perspectivefor people can be animportant plus."THE EVENT RAISESMONEY FOR LOCALSPORTS PROGRAMSAND PROVIDESSCHOLARSHIPS TOSEVERAL LOCALATHLETES IN THE FOXVALLEY...WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK





