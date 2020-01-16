Jay Is Impressed by Joe's Salesmanship

After Jay (Ed O'Neill) has a day full of failure while trying to sell his dog beds, Joe (Jeremy Maguire) steps in to help.

And the kid even gets himself a little bonus in the process.

From 'Legacy,' season 11, episode 11 of Modern Family.

