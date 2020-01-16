Phil Carries on His Father's 'Business'

Phil (Ty Burrell) has been worried that his dad (guest star Fred Willard) had a dementia moment in the old grocery store that he used to own.

When Phil questions him about it, he learns that wasn't the case.

And when they keep talking, Phil's father also clears up an old worry of Phil's in this adorably loving conversation from 'Legacy,' season 11, episode 11 of Modern Family.

