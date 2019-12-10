Global  

Man Who Aided Suspect In Murder Of Officer Sentenced To Prison

Man Who Aided Suspect In Murder Of Officer Sentenced To Prison

Man Who Aided Suspect In Murder Of Officer Sentenced To Prison

A man who was in the United States illegally was sentenced to 21 months in prison Wednesday for helping a suspect try to escape to his native Mexico after officials say he killed a California police officer.
