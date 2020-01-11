Global  

Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger'

Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger'

Iranian president's remarks come after UK, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of nuclear deal.
Iran crisis: New Zealand urged to take leadership role in peace dialogue

Iran crisis: New Zealand urged to take leadership role in peace dialogueBy RNZ Defence and security expert Negar Partow made her comments as Iran's president warned all...
New Zealand Herald - Published


BarbaraMulvaney

Barbara Mulvaney Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger' @AJENews https://t.co/3oXbqqYCYn 12 minutes ago

abdulwahidhbd

MUHADDIS KAJI ABDUL WAHID Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger' https://t.co/Belhl19sGC 1 hour ago

Tipsxnews

Tips News Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East ‘may be in danger’ – Al Jazeera English https://t.co/1CuqtJLYs8 via @Tipsnews2020 1 hour ago

joebackuscanada

joseph backus Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger' https://t.co/rizfCXUTtD 1 hour ago

CoxEdth

edth Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger' @AJENews https://t.co/i0jybS3E8I 3 hours ago

SkySrius

SkySrius Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger' https://t.co/wcQ8ydBojg 4 hours ago

HuiaSue

Sue Pugmire RT @SueForMayor: Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger' https://t.co/RE3PQN6jWr 5 hours ago

AFNewsNG

AF News Breaking news latest news news around the world world news asian news american news african news Rouhani warns fore… https://t.co/M2WFj3PCJR 5 hours ago


Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane [Video]Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane

Videos and comments on social media show angry Iranians calling on leadership to resign over plane crash incident.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension [Video]'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension

Demonstrators take aim at foreign interference in Iraq, after tensions between US and Iran played out on Iraqi soil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

