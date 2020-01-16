Global  

Family of Shanann Watts concerned Lifetime movie will inaccurately portray slain mother, daughters

The family of Shanann Watts is pleading with the public to stop online harassment as Lifetime gears up for the movie depicting the killing of their daughter and two granddaughters.
