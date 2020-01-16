Global  

Butte County Woman Missing For Days Rescued From SUV Buried In Snow

Butte County Woman Missing For Days Rescued From SUV Buried In Snow

Butte County Woman Missing For Days Rescued From SUV Buried In Snow

A 68-year-old Oroville woman with dementia went missing about a week ago.

She was found in her SUV, which was buried in snow near Butte Meadows.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(1-15-2020)
AllDailyRepNews

Daily Republic News Woman missing for 6 days found alive in SUV buried in snow in Butte County [San Francisco Chronicle] https://t.co/OB8NC0Ylgc 7 minutes ago

disabledsenior

Disabled Senior Woman missing in Butte County for six days is found alive - https://t.co/VLLXStPcQA 49 minutes ago

Cukoo4u

Will Adams RT @mandela_linder: A missing Oroville woman who disappeared six days ago was found alive Wednesday in her snowed-in vehicle, according to… 2 hours ago

krysceeh

MizXrys Wow... Praise the Lord... That's a blessing... https://t.co/BgzcdU2gIJ 2 hours ago

FOX40

FOX40 News A 68-year-old Butte County woman has been found alive after being missing for six days, according to the Butte Coun… https://t.co/bz1m4FbsTU 2 hours ago

mandela_linder

Mandela Linder A missing Oroville woman who disappeared six days ago was found alive Wednesday in her snowed-in vehicle, according… https://t.co/ekckAApgCH 2 hours ago

CBSSacramento

CBS Sacramento CBS13 Oroville Woman Missing For Nearly A Week Found Alive In Vehicle Buried In Snow https://t.co/vCqgIFgIfE https://t.co/FPRtqnRzVH 2 hours ago

HippyChic471

Leslie's under harrest RT @GoodDaySac: Oroville Woman Missing For Nearly A Week Found Alive In Vehicle Buried In Snow https://t.co/GXzDSXQ8rA 2 hours ago


