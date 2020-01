Grower-Shipper Assoc.: FDA investigation does not find E. Coli strain in Salinas 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 01:20s - Published Grower-Shipper Assoc.: FDA investigation does not find E. Coli strain in Salinas Grower-Shipper Association president Christopher Valadez said the FDA’s investigation into the two 2019 outbreaks of E. Coli in romaine lettuce did not find the strain of the disease in the Salinas region. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Grower-Shipper Assoc.: FDA investigation does not find E. Coli strain in Salinas CONNECTED TO ROMAINELETTUCE GROWN HERE INSALINAS.... APPEARS TOBE OVER.BUT ACCORDING TOTHE GROWER SHIPPERASSOCIATION...THE FDA DID NOTFIND CONCLUSIVEEVIDENCE LINKING THECONTAMINATION TO THESALINAS VALLEY.THE CONTAMINATEDLETTUCE IS NO LONGERAVAILABLE FOR SALE...167 CASES WEREREPORTED IN 27 STATES... AND 85 PEOPLE HADTO BE HOSPITALIZED.THE GROWER SHIPPERASSOCIATION SAIDTHEY'RE LOOKING FORMORE ANSWERS FROMTHE FDA'SINVESTIGATION.###05:22 "TO MAKE SURE WE LEARNMORE TO LEARN WHAT EXACTLYHAPPENED HERE AND WHAT STEPSWE WOUDL HAVE TO TAKE TO MAKESURE WHAT PREVENTATIVE MEASURESIF ANY COULD BE EMPLOYED TOPREVENT THIS FROM HAPPENING."04:06 "CONCLUSIVELY NO WE DO NOTKNOW IF IN FACT THERE WASROMAINELETTUCE THAT WAS CONTAIMINATEDTHAT DID IN FACT RESULT IN ALLOF THEILLNESSES THAT WERE ULTIMATELYCOMPILED AND REPORTED BY THEFDA.VALADAZ SAYS THEFDA HAS NOT IDENTIFIEDWHERE EXACTLY THECONTAIMINATEDLETTUCE CAME FROM..BUT THEY'VEDETERMINED IT'S NOTOUR REGION...## TURNING TO





You Might Like

Tweets about this