Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China and US sign phase one trade deal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
China and US sign phase one trade deal

China and US sign phase one trade deal

The agreement de-escalates an 18-month bilateral dispute that stoked fears of a global recession.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Removes China From Its List Of Currency Manipulators

U.S. Removes China From Its List Of Currency ManipulatorsWatch VideoThe Treasury Department formally removed China from its list of currency manipulators on...
Newsy - Published

U.S., China Officially Sign Phase One Trade Deal

After months of negotiations, the U.S. and China officially signed an historic phase one trade deal...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •France 24RIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this

actuamericaif

Actu America Phase one of US-China trade deal signed - https://t.co/qUdXIH8dGh 13 seconds ago

sagagist

Saga Gist U.S., China sign ‘Phase One’ trade deal as tensions ease https://t.co/YfCWHmDRXy #sagagist 16 seconds ago

sagagistng

Saga Gist U.S., China sign ‘Phase One’ trade deal as tensions ease https://t.co/DgvSMQWDsc 16 seconds ago

thepinoyjaeger

Romin Would it be nice if that was a huge cake since President Trump just sign the PHASE ONE OF CHINA TRADE DEAL, but no,… https://t.co/vkQba62FH8 19 seconds ago

sebastianmads18

[email protected] RT @USATODAY: A look at Thursday's paper: The U.S. and China sign a deal in a break to the trade war, but some analysts question the 'Phase… 57 seconds ago

veritynewsng

VerityNewsOnline U.S., China sign ‘Phase One’ trade deal as tensions ease https://t.co/TXC1vzMZlW https://t.co/JxCjjDrfBV 58 seconds ago

BobFrogman139

Frogman RT @BMcAdory9: China and the United States Of America sign phase one of the trade deal between the 2 countries as President @realDonaldTrum… 1 minute ago

tringjank

Kathrin Jankowski RT @andreaslandwehr: US, China sign 'Phase One' trade deal easing tensions https://t.co/NDPj7PA9ex via @dpa_intl 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: US, China sign Phase 1 of ‘momentous’ trade deal [Video]Watch: US, China sign Phase 1 of ‘momentous’ trade deal

US and China signed Phase 1 of a trade deal on January 16. US President Donald Trump & Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He, signed the deal. The trade truce comes after a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published

Phase 1 Of New Trade Deal Between US And China Has Been Signed [Video]Phase 1 Of New Trade Deal Between US And China Has Been Signed

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.