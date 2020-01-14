Global  

London underground station re-branded 'Picardilly' ahead of new 'Star Trek' series

London underground station re-branded 'Picardilly' ahead of new 'Star Trek' series

London underground station re-branded 'Picardilly' ahead of new 'Star Trek' series

London underground station Piccadilly Circus has been renamed as "Picardilly Circus" ahead of the new Star Trek spin-off series "Star Trek: Picard." The re-branding of the grade II-listed station will be applied for 48 hours.
