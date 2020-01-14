London underground station re-branded 'Picardilly' ahead of new 'Star Trek' series

London underground station Piccadilly Circus has been renamed as "Picardilly Circus" ahead of the new Star Trek spin-off series "Star Trek: Picard." The re-branding of the grade II-listed station will be applied for 48 hours.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart at new series premiere British actor Patrick Stewart said returning to "Star Trek" was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a series devoted to his.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:51Published 10 hours ago Stars Of 'Star Trek: Picard' Walk Red Carpet Ahead Of Show's Premiere Stars of new CBS All Access show "Star Trek: Picard" take the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the series premiere Jan. 23. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:45Published 2 days ago