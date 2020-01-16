UPDATE: Woman arrested after road rage incident on Interstate 15 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published UPDATE: Woman arrested after road rage incident on Interstate 15 Las Vegas police arrested a woman who they say lied about the suspected gunman in an August 2019 shooting.

0

UPDATE: Woman arrested after road rage incident on Interstate 15 THEY SAY LIED ABOUT THESUSPECTED GUNMAN.THE SHOOTING TOOK PLACE LASTYEAR NEAR BLUE DIAMOND...POLICE SAY A WHITE VAN PULLEDUP NEXT TO ANOTHER CAR AND SHOTTHE DRIVER.METRO INTERVIEWED MARCIA MINGODAYS AFTER THE SHOOTING...THEY NOW BELIEVE SHE LIED TOOFFICERS WHEN THEY ASKED HERWHO THE SHOOTER WAS.SHE HAS NOW BEEN CHARGED WITHAIDING A FELONY OFFENDER.OFFICERS STILL HAVEN'T FOUNDTHE SHOOTER.AND....







