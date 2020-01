U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:11s - Published U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the world's two largest economies but leaving a number of sore spots unresolved. Libby Hogan reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources U.S., China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some...

Reuters - Published 18 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Timothy Aeppel U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal https://t.co/WqhkNcnDT2 10 minutes ago Tom Greene RT @realtalk995: U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement. https://t.co/qsvDvWgHeW 1 hour ago Jey Subbiah U.S., China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement https://t.co/iaiBVZpAzm 2 hours ago Talk 99.5 U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement. https://t.co/qsvDvWgHeW 2 hours ago Ronnie Dunn U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement. https://t.co/R43IxKHiPd 2 hours ago The Modern Times China, U.S. sign initial trade pact but doubts and tariffs linger - Reuters https://t.co/XQnOjNLBQA 3 hours ago @asw2belle HISTORIC??: U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement. https://t.co/KTbgIs01ET 3 hours ago Roger Wilner U.S., China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement https://t.co/d2KM4S7l4L 3 hours ago