Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Jolliest Man On Earth Dresses As Santa 200 Days A Year

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
The Jolliest Man On Earth Dresses As Santa 200 Days A Year

The Jolliest Man On Earth Dresses As Santa 200 Days A Year

Philip Wenz was only 4 when he first put on a makeshift red suit, snuck out of the house, strolled into an unsuspecting neighbor&apos;s home and, reaching into a pillow case, began passing out candy canes.

From that day on, Philip knew his meant to be Santa.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert [Video]Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert . The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”. The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published

Miniature horses dressed as Santa surprise 95-year-old on her birthday [Video]Miniature horses dressed as Santa surprise 95-year-old on her birthday

Miniature horses dressed as Santa got into the festive spirit with bells on when they visited a 95-year-old neighbour for a birthday surprise.The Falabella horses, which wore red-and-white coats, hats..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.