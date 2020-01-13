Global  

Broncos star Randy Gradishar fails in Pro Football Hall of Fame bid

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
The Broncos&apos; Orange Crush defense defined the team in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

No player was better than Randy Gradishar.

And yet he continues to wait for football immortality.
