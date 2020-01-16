Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata

‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Indian Institute of Skills.

The ceremony was held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on January 15.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aatreyaa

#ஜெய்_ஸ்ரீராம் RT @BJP4Karnataka: Prime Minister @narendramodi Government has decided to set up a high level Committee headed by Home Minister @AmitShah t… 13 seconds ago

Jamaal76150132

Jamaal RT @Deepakkhatri812: Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah understand that we want jobs, not false promises. #NaukariKiBaat https… 2 minutes ago

c4sekar

cs 🇮🇳🚩🕉 RT @Piyushmody999: Prime Minister @narendramodi Government has decided to set up a high level Committee headed by Home Minister @AmitShah t… 7 minutes ago

M_AjazMalik24

Mohammed Ajaz Malik RT @khazinakhan2: #PMIKwillDefeatAllMafia The prime minister said it is a crucial time for the whole world and Pakistan because fearing the… 11 minutes ago

rinku89322245

rinku RT @ANI: Ratan Tata at foundation stone laying ceremony of Indian Institute of Skills in Gandhinagar,Gujarat: Our Prime Minister,Home Minis… 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump offers to mediate the Kashmir issue once again | Oneindia News [Video]US President Donald Trump offers to mediate the Kashmir issue once again | Oneindia News

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS BACK WITH HIS OLD OFFER...TRUMP HAS ONCE AGAIN OFFERED TO MEDIATE ON THE SENSITIVE KASHMIR ISSUE DESPITE THE FACT THAT INDIA HAS TIME AND AGAIN MAINTAINED THAT IT'S AN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published

Chhattisgarh CM's 'internal conflict' jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah over NRC [Video]Chhattisgarh CM's 'internal conflict' jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah over NRC

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel spoke on NRC and NPR. Bhagel made a speculation of differences between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over NPR.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.