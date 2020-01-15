Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role? [Video]Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role?

After he proposed sweeping constitutional reform, analysts say Russian president is seeking to extend his hold on power.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Russia's Government Resigns As Putin Eyes Shift In Power [Video]Russia's Government Resigns As Putin Eyes Shift In Power

Russia&apos;s government, including its prime minister, resigned after Vladimir Putin announced changes aimed to help him maintain long-term influence.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.