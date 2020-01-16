Incredibly sharp knife slices grape with super-satisfying ease

This Dutch knifemaker from near Eindhoven demonstrates how this incredibly sharp blade can seamlessly slice a grape.

Footage from January 14 shows the rectangular Nakiri knife take off layers of the grape with ease over and over again.

The filmer said: "The knife is made of San Mai steel and has a handle made of old skateboards." Nakiri knives are traditionally used for vegetables in Japan.