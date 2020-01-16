Buckland: Cameras in court will ‘increase confidence’

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has said television cameras in Crown courts will “increase confidence” in the justice system.

New legislation will allow cameras to film sentencing proceedings for serious offences, such as murder or terrorism, at courts across England and Wales, including the Old Bailey.

When asked if the decision opened the possibility of the filming of court cases in their entirety, Mr Buckland said “never say never”.

Report by Connerv.

