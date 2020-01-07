Global  

Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News

The 4 Nirbhaya case convicts' hanging has been put on hold for now after one of the accused men filed a mercy plea.

Legal rules dictate that an execution can be held only 14 days after the order on the mercy petition, even if the petition is rejected.

So the January 22nd execution will likely be pushed to a later date.

This is how Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi reacted to the endless delays.
