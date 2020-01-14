Global  

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti sue Mississippi prison over 'Inhumane Conditions'

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti sue Mississippi prison over 'Inhumane Conditions'

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti sue Mississippi prison over 'Inhumane Conditions'

According to CNN, Yo Gotti and Team Roc — the philanthropic extension of Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation — secured legal representation for more than two dozen inmates to be able to sue the state for "neglect" and "unconstitutional conditions".
