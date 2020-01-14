Jay-Z and Yo Gotti sue Mississippi prison over 'Inhumane Conditions' 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published Jay-Z and Yo Gotti sue Mississippi prison over 'Inhumane Conditions' According to CNN, Yo Gotti and Team Roc — the philanthropic extension of Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation — secured legal representation for more than two dozen inmates to be able to sue the state for "neglect" and "unconstitutional conditions".

Yo Gotti + JAY-Z Threaten Legal Action Over Inhuman Mississippi Prison Conditions Memphis rapper Yo Gotti and JAY-Z are taking prison reform extra serious in 2020.

