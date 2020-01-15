Global  

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself "living without" Nikki Bella, as he said he asked her to marry him when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her.
