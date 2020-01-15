Just Mercy: MovieBites - A powerful and thought-provoking true story, 'Just Mercy' follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice.



Recent related videos from verified sources "We don't start these movies to win awards": Jamie Foxx on 'Just Mercy' Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan answer questions on the Oscars diversity debate at London screening of 'Just Mercy' Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published 10 hours ago Michael B Jordan on how he's ensuring diversity in his Hollywood films Michael B Jordan discusses how he's ensuring diversity in his Hollywood films at a special screening for his new film Just Mercy. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published 12 hours ago