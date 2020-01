Man accused in child's abduction to face charges 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:20s - Published A man accused of abducting a child in Springfield is facing charges. A man accused of abducting a child in Springfield is facing charges. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man accused in child's abduction to face charges MATT REED IN SPRINGFIELD WITHTHE OVERNIGHT DETAILS.MATT: RANDY AND DOUG, RIGHT NOWTHAT 11-YEAR-OLD HAS BEENREUNITED WITH HER FAMILY.OVERNIGHT WE'RE LEARNING NEWDETAILS HOW THIS RESCUEHAPPENED.POLICE SAY IT ALL STARTEDYESTERDAY WHEN 24-YEAR-OLDMIGUEL RODRIGUEZ GRABBEDCHARLOTTE MOCCIA OFF THE STREETAS SHE WALKED FROM THE BUS TOHER HOUSE IN SPRINGFIELD.AN AMBER ALERT WAS ISSUED ANDMANY DRIVERS PAID ATTENTION ANDCALLED 911 ON THE MASS PIKE ANDREPORTED THE SUSPEC'S CAR NEARSPRINGFIELD AND THECONSTRUCTION WORKERS SLOWEDDOWN TRAFFIC EVEN MORE TO CLOSEIN ON THE VEHICLE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Pittsburgh Man Jailed On Multiple Child Abuse Charges KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:35Published 3 days ago Reporter Update: Chris Hoffman-Pittsburgh Man Arrested On Child Abuse Charges A 31-year-old Pittsburgh man is in jail on child abuse charges involving three children. KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:00Published 4 days ago