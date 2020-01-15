Global  

NASA, NOAA Find 2019 Was Second Warmest Year on Record

NASA and NOAA analyses found that global surface temperatures in 2019 were the second warmest since we started keeping track in 1880, with the last decade being the warmest on record.
