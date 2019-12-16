Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Stormzy still wants to marry Maya Jama

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Stormzy still wants to marry Maya Jama

Stormzy still wants to marry Maya Jama

Stormzy says he still wants to marry his ex Maya Jama and have her kids, despite the pair going their separate ways last year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stormzy calls ex-girlfriend Maya Jama 'amazing' and says he wants to marry her

Stormzy calls ex-girlfriend Maya Jama 'amazing' and says he wants to marry herThe rapper wants to make the relationship work with Maya Jama, confessing he 'wholeheartedly loves'...
Bristol Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RushReads

RushReads Maya Jama shows Stormzy what he’s missing after publicly confessing he wants to marry her: The award-winning rapper… https://t.co/oBz7tIrHeu 6 minutes ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Stormzy insists he wants to marry ex Maya Jama who he still loves 'wholeheartedly': https://t.co/038H7ktQuJ https://t.co/OiB4P6ZtTk 9 hours ago

Keyyy92

Keely Midgley RT @MirrorCeleb: Stormzy insists he wants to marry ex Maya Jama who he still loves 'wholeheartedly': https://t.co/038H7kcfDb https://t.co/H… 10 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Stormzy insists he wants to marry ex Maya Jama who he still loves 'wholeheartedly': https://t.co/038H7kcfDb https://t.co/HNm5bn9cAq 10 hours ago

shawtyshanxox

shan RT @Trice_Hart: It scares me to see Stormzy talk so highly of Maya and saying how he wants to marry her but still disrespected her. How can… 10 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Stormzy insists he wants to marry ex Maya Jama who he still loves 'wholeheartedly': https://t.co/038H7kcfDb https://t.co/8VJa2Vgj4u 10 hours ago

Celebrity_TT1

Celebrity Talk Stormzy insists he wants to marry Maya Jama who he still loves 'wholeheartedly' #CelebrityNews https://t.co/ie413Ms2Ck 10 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Stormzy insists he wants to marry ex Maya Jama who he still loves 'wholeheartedly': https://t.co/038H7ktQuJ https://t.co/9yLQOyVKNQ 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wiley blasts Stormzy's mum in new diss track! [Video]Wiley blasts Stormzy's mum in new diss track!

Wiley references Stormzy's mum in his new diss track'Eediyat Skengman 2'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:36Published

Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again' [Video]Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again'

Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again' The pair split earlier in 2019 - but Stormzy recently addressed their break-up on his track 'Lessons' and they're now reportedly texting each other once again...

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.