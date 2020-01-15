Global  

Florida Senate moves quickly to thwart sunscreen bans

Florida Senate moves quickly to thwart sunscreen bans

Florida Senate moves quickly to thwart sunscreen bans

The Florida Senate is moving quickly to prevent towns like Key West from banning the sale of sunscreens that contain potentially coral reef harming chemicals.
The Florida Senate is moving quickly to prevent towns like Key West from banning the sale of sunscreens that contain potentially coral reef harming chemicals. Katie Johnston reports.

