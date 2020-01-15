Satellite images show Philippines Taal volcano erupting

TALISAY, PHILIPPINES — The eruption of Taal volcano in the Philippines was so big that it was visible from space.

Japanese satellite Himawari-8 captured a series of images from space showing plumes of smoke from the volcano that erupted on January 12, according to Live Science.

The images were put together to create an animation and were released by NASA's Earth Observatory.

In the satellite images, the volcano is seen spreading its volcanic plumes across the surrounding area from January 12 to 13.

On Sunday, ash spewed out of the volcano as high as nine miles up into the air, CNN reports.

Taal continues to create dark gray plumes that rise up to 0.6 miles high since the eruption began a couple of days ago.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has said that the volcano may continue to erupt in the next few days.

Authorities ordered a total evacuation for those who live within 8.7 miles of the volcano, while those who live within 10.6 miles were advised to leave.

Images show houses near the volcano buried in volcanic ash while animals that were left behind were captured with their fur and feathers covered with ash, according to CNN.

Philippine's Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alert level for Taal volcano to a level 4.

This means that the volcano may have an "explosive eruption" very soon, either in a few hours or in the coming days.