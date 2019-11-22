UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations

SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 15, 2020) (UFC - ACCESS ALL) 1.

CONOR MCGREGOR (LEFT) AND DONALD "COWBOY" CERRONE (WEARING HAT) FACING UP TO EACH OTHER (2 SHOTS) 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER SAYING: "Hey, a couple of quick questions for Conor about the legal issues.

Real quick, Conor, what can you tell us (BOOING AND JEERING BEGINS FROM AUDIENCE)" 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DONALD "COWBOY" CERRONE SAYING: "We're here to talk about a fight, nothing he does outside a fight, why do you want to keep going there?" REPORTER: "For the rest of the week, it's fight questions, I promise." DANA WHITE, UFC PRESIDENT, SAYING: "He answered these questions yesterday on ESPN.

He answered these questions." REPORTER: "Anything specifically about the status of the sexual assault allegations in Ireland?" WHITE: "He answered that yesterday, on ESPN." REPORTER: "Was there ever a point where you guys were concerned that that might imperil this fight?" WHITE: "Was I?

No." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CONOR MCGREGOR SAYING: "You know, I'm certainly more grown, more experienced, and I've been through certain things that have helped shaped me as a man like us all on this journey of life, but if you asked my family and my people who I am, I'm no different." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING MCGREGOR OVER A SPLIT SCREEN ALSO SHOWING CERRONE: "What do you think is the most dangerous element to Cowboy's game?" MCGREGOR: "You know, I can read Donald, I like him a lot, he's a good guy, but I can read him like a children's book, to be honest.

He's a good fighter, he's got some good tricks up his sleeve.

I know the tricks he has, and I know what he's planning and what he hopes to achieve.

We are well prepared, and, we'll see on the night, it's going to be a good night." REPORTER: "Back to you Cowboy, do you have any tricks up your sleeve for Saturday night?" CERRONE: "No, he can read me, so we'll see, hopefully... (laughs).

Hopefully he's got some hooked on phonics, he'll see what's going on, I don't know." 5.

MCGREGOR AND CERRONE POSE FOR CAMERA, SHAKE HANDS AND LEAVE THE STAGE STORY: UFC star Conor McGregor remained silent as a reporter tried to ask him at a press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday (January 15) about two sexual assault allegations made in the past year against the Irishman in his home country.

McGregor, who was in Las Vegas with American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, promoting UFC 246, a welterweight fight taking place there on Saturday (January 18), has not been charged regarding either allegation.

The 31-year-old Irishman is making a comeback to the sport, having only fought one UFC bout since 2016, a defeat to Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission in October 2018.

Since then, McGregor has been involved in other incidents, pleading guilty in November 2019 to assault and fined 1000 Euro following an attack in a Dublin pub in April that year.

Despite this, the Irishman was in a cheerful and confident mood for Saturday's fight, joking about Cerrone that he could "read him like a children's book", with the American saying that McGregor would need "some hooked on phonics" to know what would be going on.

