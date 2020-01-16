Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Indians may be record-bakers with the world's longest cake

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Indians may be record-bakers with the world's longest cake

Indians may be record-bakers with the world's longest cake

The 6.5 kilometre cake is more than double the length of the previous record holder.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indians bake the world's 'longest cake'

Those who were lucky enough to grab a bite say it was 'up to the mark'.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •euronewsNPRDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Indians may be record-bakers with the world's longest cake https://t.co/brwIHfs7S5 https://t.co/N2hWmAEA34 25 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Indians may be record-bakers with the world's longest cake https://t.co/B8FjaJJ2ub https://t.co/lonJilx5wL 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indians bake the world's 'longest cake' [Video]Indians bake the world's 'longest cake'

Those were lucky enough to grab a bite say it was 'up to the mark'.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.