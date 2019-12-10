CDC and FDA confirm E.Coli outbreak is over

The CDC has issued a food safety alert.

CDC Urges Customers To Toss Out These Salad Kits After People Sickened With E. Coli The CDC is warning customers about a multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:35Published on December 10, 2019