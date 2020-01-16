Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018

PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018

After a record 2018, French carmaker PSA says global sales fell 10% last year to 3.49 million units, as it suffered declining volumes in China, the Middle East and Africa.

Ciara Lee reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018

It enjoyed a record breaking 2018 but sales at French carmaker PSA group performed a u-turn last year, falling 10 percent.

China was down a hefty 55.4% to just over 117,000 vehicles - a 10th of the 1 million-a-year target it set itself a few years ago.

Volumes were down 22.5% in a contracting Latin American market and nearly 44% in the Middle East-Africa region - punished by the group's forced withdrawal from Iran under threat of U.S. sanctions.

The Peugeot-maker's European home market declined by 2.5%, with its Opel-Vauxhall brand suffering the steepest fall, down 6.4%.

And official figures show VW and French rival Renault both outperformed PSA in Europe.

Renault is due to publish its 2019 global sales on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler was hit by a 7.3% fall of its passenger cars sales in Europe.

Last month it agreed on a binding merger with PSA The $50 billion deal will pave the way to the creation of the world's fourth-largest car maker.



Recent related news from verified sources

Groupe PSA: Worldwide Sales at 3.5m Units in 2019

Groupe PSA: Worldwide Sales at 3.5m Units in 2019RUEIL-MALMAISON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Groupe PSA (Paris:UG): “In all regions,...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.