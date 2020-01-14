Global  

Commercial Airplane Dumps Jet Fuel Over Los Angeles

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:31s
Commercial Airplane Dumps Jet Fuel Over Los Angeles

Commercial Airplane Dumps Jet Fuel Over Los Angeles

This commercial airplane had an engine issue shortly after departing LAX.

As part of its normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight, it had to dump some fuel as it turned back.

Unfortunately, the released fuel landed on several children and adults at a local school playground.

The incident only caused minor injuries.
