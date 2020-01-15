Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment

House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment

The House will be delivering two articles of impeachment to the Senate after being turned away by Republican leaders yesterday.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: The House prepares to send articles of impeachment

The House is set to hand over the articles of impeachment against President Trump with a historic...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsySeattle Times


Calling All Patriots: The House Just Delivered Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate. Which Senators Should We Interview About The Trial?

Let us know in the form!
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

judyshedd88

Judy Shedd RT @SheriffClarke: Oh for heaven sakes. This is the manufactured DC drama I allude to. Who cares? Tell Congress this is done electronically… 55 seconds ago

GKMTNtwits

Gail * Defend Our Democracy * Mountain RT @SpeakerPelosi: Tune in as House impeachment managers deliver the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the U.S. Senate. #D… 2 minutes ago

BL_St1

B. L. A. RT @lisamurkowski: Today the House voted to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which means an impeachment trial will soon… 5 minutes ago

RachelOwensWUWM

Rachel Owens RT @MorningEdition: The House impeachment managers walked to the Senate yesterday to hand deliver the articles of impeachment. https://t.co… 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate [Video]Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published

US House leaders deliver articles of impeachment to Senate [Video]US House leaders deliver articles of impeachment to Senate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.