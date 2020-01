Vape detectors a declared success at Maryvale High School

PRODUCTSCONTAINING T-H-C.SO FAR -- MORE THAN26-HUNDRED PEOPLENATIONWIDE, HAVEBEEN HOSPITALIZEDWITH A LUNG ISSUE,TIED TO VAPING.57 PEOPLE HAVE DIEDAS A RESULT.AND ACCORDING TOTHE STUDY --TEENAGERS ARE THE"MOST LIKELY" TO GETTHOSE PRODUCTS.THAT'S WHYMARYVALE HIGHSCHOOL RECENTLYINSTALLED VAPINGDETECTORS AS PARTOF A CRACKDOWN ONVAPING IN SCHOOL.AND AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTEROLIVIA PROIA SHOWSUS -- THE PROGRAM ISALREADY SEEINGSUCCESS.IT'S A DEVICEDESIGNED TO CATCHVAPING TEENS REDHANDED.THOMAS: IT'S BEEN APRETTY GOODSUCCESS FOR US SOFAR.FLY SENSEDETECTORS PICK UPVAPE SMOKE.ONCE THE SMOKE ISSENSED, THEY SEND ATEXT WITH THELOCATION AND TIMEOF THE ALERT TOSCHOOL STAFF.LINDSEY: YOU WOULDLIKE WALK INTO THEBATHROOM AND ITWOULD BE LIKE ACLOUD OF SMOKE.

ITWOULD SMELL LIKECHERRIES ANDARTIFICIAL FRUITFLAVORS.15 OF THESEDETECTORS ARE NOWINSTALLED INBATHROOMS AT THEHIGH SCHOOL.FOR MARYVALESUPERINTENDENTJOSEPH D'ANGELO -HE SAYS, THE 12-THOUSAND DOLLARPRICE TAG HAS BEENWORTH IT.JOSEPH: I DONT' THINKYOU CAN PUT A PRICEON STUDENT HEALTH.LINDSEY: EVERYBODYKIND OF GOT ANATTITUDE ABOUT ITAND THEY'RE LIKE IT'SNOT GOING TO WORKANYWAY BUT WEWOULDN'T HAVE SPENTSO MUCH MONEY ONTHEM IF THEY WEREN'TGOING TO WORK.AND 16 YEAR OLDLINDSEY O'HERN SAYSTHESE DETECTORSARE MAKING ANIMPACT.LINDSEY: SINCE THEVAPE DETECTORSHAVE BEEN PUT INLESS STUDENTS HAVEBEEN DOING IT IN THEBATHROOMS.BUT OF COURSE, HIGHSCHOOLERS WEREABLE TO FIND ALOOPHOLE.LINDSEY: SOMETIMESTHE VAPE DETECTORSDON'T ALWAYS PICK ITUP BECAUSE PEOPLECAN HIDE IT IN THEIRSWEATSHIRTS AND INTHEIR SHIRTS ANDNONE OF THE SMOKECAN COME OUT.STAND UP: DESPITEKIDS NOW BLOWINGSMOKE INTOSWEATSHIRTS TOAVOID SETTING OFFTHE VAPE DETECTORS,SCHOOL OFFICIALSSTILL BELIEVE THEPROBLEM IS REDUCED.THOMAS: WEUNDERSTAND THATWE'RE NOT GOING TOFULLY ERADICATE IT.BUT WE SEVERELYDENTED THE CAPACITYFOR THAT TO OCCUR ATOUR SCHOOL ON OURWATCH.PRINCIPAL THOMASSTACK SAYS THENUMBER OFDISCIPLINARY ACTIONSLINKED TO VAPINGHAVE ALSO DROPPED.THOMAS: LAST SCHOOLYEAR WE WERE IN THE30S, AND THIS YEAR SOFAR ALMOST HALFWAYTHROUGH THE YEARWE'RE AT 5IN CHEEKTOWAGA,OLIVIA PROIA, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.