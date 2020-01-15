WCBI News at Ten - Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

Thanks for joining us tonight..

The impeachment of president trump is expected to move to the next phase tomorrow.

The house is set to send articles of impeachment to the senate.

A trial is likely to begin a week from today with chief justice john roberts presiding..

Cbs's nancy cordes has the latest from capitol hill.

A 28 day delay comes to an end tomorrow when house speaker nancy pelosi releases the articles of impeachment, without getting the assurances her party sought.

We're in better shape than we were a few weeks ago, but there are no certainties here at all.

Democrats have been pushing for new testimony in the senate trial to come.

I would have wanted a clear indication that there will be witnesses especially with people like john bolton saying he would testify.

But i think it is time to move on.

The articles will be hand delivered to the senate, as they were before the clinton impeachment trial, by a set of house impeachment managers who will then serve as prosecutors in the senate trial.

We need witnesses!

Opening statements alone could last for weeks.

With senators serving as silent jurors for hours every afternoon.

I expect to drink a lot of coffee and not a heavy lunch.

You know what i'm saying?

Because i'm not good after lunch anyway.

A small group of senate republicans wants to hear from witnesses too.

And they could force the hand of senate leader mitch mcconnell.

We're going to vote on that at the appropriate time after we listen to the arguments.

And would the white house be able to block those witnesses?

51 senators will decide who to call, after that who knows who will employ what kind of legal devices.

I have no idea.

There was a lot of activity in the state capitol today as well.

But this was a moment of celebration.

And even though mother nature called for a change of venue.... mississippians witnessed the swearing in of the state's 65th governor - tate reeves.

Courtney ann jackson has more..

As the rain came down outside---the pomp and circumstance of swearing in a new governor squeezed into the hallways and house chamber in the capitol.

We caught former governor haley barbour on his way in.

Haley barbour: "he's earned it.

Deserves it.

I think he'll do a really good job.

One thing about tate is he knows what he's for and that's why he's strong.

A good solid conservative."

Phil bryant also taking it all n in his final moments as governor.

"i can't wait for him to be sworn in and i'll be heading to the farm."

And then the transition was made official.

Nats of oath the shift inside meant most members of the public huddled around monitors on the second floor.

Charlotte daniel, tishomingo county: "it would've been so nice if it hadn't been raining but the lord knows what we need more than we do."

But most were just glad to be there to witness history.

Nick ladner: "if it was inside r outside, i was going to come because it was good to be here.

It was great."

Reeves tells us he believed the tone he sets is important after what he described as a full contact campaign.

"today is not about what's happened in the past.

Today is about the future.

It's for all mississippi.

It's about bringing mississippians together across the state for better jobs and defending our way of life."

His speech referenced several missions--many of which mirrored what he discussed on the campaign trail.

Tate reeves: "it's my mission to spend every single day creating a climate where good careers are plentiful with every mississippian prepared to pursue them."

Longtime senator john horhn reacted to the speech--noting they've had differences in the past but--- senator john horhn: "i think what he's saying is he wants to turn over a new leaf and turn the page.

I have no reason to doubt him at this point."

Reeves has already taken some official steps as governor when he re-appointed some agency heads but does have others who are planning to resign or retire.

We anticipate hearing soon who he will appoint to positions---inclu ding the commissioner of mdoc.

Take new at 10 stinger lee county voters overwhelmingly pass a school bond issue today.

The 15 million dollar package will go towards building a new career and technical center for the county.

The bond needed a 60 percent majority.... and with complete... but unofficial numbers in... it has cleared that majority, passing by almost a 10 to 1 margin.

First look stinger first look summary: unseasonably mild weather will generally hold through saturday before a big pattern shift allows old man winter to return.

Additional showers and storms may occur through wednesday.

An extra 1/4?

To over 1 1/2?

Of moisture may aggravate flooding issues but the rain doesn't look to be as heavy as what has recently fallen.

A strong cold front will spark more showers and storms on saturday.

We're going to continue monitoring the threat for strong activity with the front but at this time it looks like ingredients may not team up& and that's always a good thing.

Tonight... leaders in oktibbeha county are giving an update on the levees at the county lake.... ema director kristen campanella says the good news is the rain fall has stopped and they haven't seen an additional movement since this morning..

Earlier today.... the lake showed signs of possible damage..

Slides of dirt were seen in an area between walter bell and rivera roads.... county leaders began taking a proactive approach in case things worsened., which was a possibility... they issued voluntary evacuations..

And notified residents in the area about the danger and the potential impacts it could bring.

Now that the rainfall has stopped campanella says she's hopeful things will remain calm.

"we've gotten the word out that conditions are really favorable for maybe a breach of the dam.

At this point we don't have a mandatory evacuation in place, but we do have all of our first responders and all of the resources available to handle a mandatory evacuation."

"in the event that we start seeing some seepage, if the conditions of that levi changes at all, if it happens in the overnight hours we're going to stay in our county volunteer fireman with their lights and sirens and the sheriffs department with their lights and sirens and i was affected areas to help white people up because we don't have a fire in that area."

The red cross has opened up a shelter tonight at first baptist church in starkville..

The county's engineer will be back out at the lake again tomorrow morning for another inspection.

Take vo in monitor sometimes history has a way of repeating itself.

That's the case for one pickens county woman and her family.

For the second time in 40 years, their house has been destroyed by a twister.

Our cash matlock brings us their story.

Angela sullivan has spent the last few days picking through what's left of her belongings.

It's a feeling that's far too familiar.

Saturday's storm marks the second time a twister has destroyed her house.

The first time was back in 1974 when angela was just ú10 years old.

"we were watching wcbi television news, and it come across the scanner for us to take cover in this area... my dad said 'oh, shut the tv off.

It's not anywhere near here.'as soon as he said that, my mother stood up, and she got knocked down... the storm came, and i was knocked out."

And ten years after that... another tornado in the settlement community.

"back in '84, i expected it to happen again.

At that moment, was when it hit down the street from us about three miles.

It killed a lady and her father."

This time, when angela heard severe weather was a possibility, she was prepared... and headed for the local shelter.

"because i had grandchildren with me, so that really prompted me to get up out of here."

Within minutes of the storm hitting... angela got a call she's been dreading for the past 40 years.

"i didn't think that it was goig to happen.

I just didn't think it'd happen to us."

"i just remember family, and i felt like, it's gone.

It's lost" many people believe tornados follow the same path.

Scientifically speaking, that may not be the truth.

"it's kind of like lightning.

People think lightning doesn't strike twice.

It does.

Tornados will go anywhere they want.

It's just random... you can see the map here, all spots my see a tornado at some point, but most spots won't, and some spots will get hit multiple times."

Regardless of where she falls on the storm path, angela says... she isn't going anywhere.

"this is home for me, and yes i do want to come back here because i love this area... i truly believe in god.

I have strong faith, and i know that god is my protector."

Take vo in monitor angela says she believes this story would have had a more ore tragic ending had she not taken her family to the nearby storm shelter.

Stinger summary: unseasonably mild weather will generally hold through saturday before a big pattern shift allows old man winter to return.

Additional showers and storms may occur through wednesday.

An extra 1/4?

To over 1 1/2?

Of moisture may aggravate flooding issues but the rain doesn't look to be as heavy as what has recently fallen.

A strong cold front will spark more showers and storms on saturday.

We're going to continue monitoring the threat for strong activity with the front but at this time it looks like ingredients may not team up& and that's always a good thing.

Tuesday night: cloudy with lingering showers.

Areas of locally dense fog.

Mild with lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday: mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and embedded storms. the most widespread coverage may occur during the afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes from north to south across the region.

Winds sw 5-15 mph.

Wednesday night: showers end but clouds hang tough.

Lows in the mid to low 50s.

Thursday: mostly cloudy and cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds ne 10-15 mph.

Thursday night: mostly cloudy.

Much cooler lows in the 40s.

Friday: mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday: areas of rain with a few embedded storms possible.

Highs in the 60s.

Te odds of strong weather still appear low but we'll continue to watch things evolve.

Saturday night: clearing skies with much colder lows in the 30s.

Sunday & monday: mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.

Weather wrap stinger pattern shift allows old man winter to return.

Additional showers and storms may occur through wednesday.

An extra 1/4?

To over 1 1/2?

Of moisture may aggravate flooding issues but the rain doesn't look to be as heavy as what has recently fallen.

A strong cold front will spark more showers and storms on saturday.

We're going to continue monitoring the threat for strong activity with the front but at this time it looks like ingredients may not team up& and that's always a good thing.

Tuesday night: cloudy with lingering showers.

Areas of locally dense fog.

Mild with lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday: mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers dryer and much cooler's acquittal on processing what you wanted to come up sunday monday there is enough for you love the wine rack gap restaurant, and i ... want to estimate the convenience store with seeing ace to any business in lottery ticket sales that has increased since the customer one wcb i knew ... a convenience store in monroe county sells the first big lottery scratch off winner in the area..

Our allie martin stopped by the business, which is seeing an increase in lottery ticket sales after a one hundred thousand dollar grand prize card was sold.

George ewing could have bought a lottery scratch off ticket at a store near his home in hamilton, but instead made the trip to the t mart number 12 in smithville to get his mississippi blues ticket "maybe i'll get lucky this time" ewing made the drive because he wanted to buy a ticket from this particular store, for a big reason.

"i come up here because i heard about the guy who won a hundred thousand."

Last week, a regular customer, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased a mississippi blues scratch off ticket with a grand prize of a hundred thousand dollars.

Ewing won 20 dollars with his ticket and although he knows the odds are stacked against him, that hasn't stopped him from making plans, just in case.

"you know, take care of some bills, help people out, i'm kind of like that."

A hundred thousand dollars will go a long way.

"it will, it will."

Standup bridge the manager says business has increased since last week's big win, not only from surrounding counties, but there have also been out of state customers, hoping to keep the lucky streak going.

"i know we had some from georgia who came in saturday.

Most, like the factory down here, they come in at lunch, buy tickets or cash them in, and buy their lunch."

And kemp expects business to pick up even more, when "powerball" sales start at the end of january.

In smithville, allie martin, wcbi news merchants get a percentage of a winning ticket sold at their store for the multi state "powerball" game.

That begins january 30th.

Stinger mississippi state and ole miss without a win to begin s-e-c play...would that change tuesday night?

Highlights next in sports..

It's been a rough start to sec basketball for the rebels and bulldogs... a chance of super tuesday to get in the win column...startin g with the rebels not a good start for ole miss.....without leading scorer breein tyree, out with a lower back contusion...takin g on florida gators jump out fast....dribble drive, keyontae johnson wide open back side....easy dunk....gators up 8-0 in a blink rebels battle back....off the long rebound....carlo s curry with the board, finds blake hinson, not shy to pull the trigger...sinks the three...rebels would make it a one possession game 3-point game....hinson from the parking lot...kj buffen with the rebound, tough finish through contact...that'd be as close as it'd get gators end the first half on a 19-6 run.....good ball movement....john son finds kerry blackshear underneath....fini shes with the layup gators coast in the second half...rebels fall to 0-3 in conference play....florida wins 71-55 mississippi state trying to avoid an 0-4 start ot conference play...taking on missouri bulldogs leaving no doubt....off the steal from dj stewart.....up to reggie perry, the big fella smooth finish, bulldogs start 8-0 run tyson carter deep two....passes his dad, greg carter, on the career scoring list at mississippi state with that bucket...bulldog s coasting more defense....to offense.....iverso n molinar with the steal....the jam in transition.... mississippi state getting its frustration out in this one....lob to dj stewart is off, stewart kicks to a wide open robert woodard...cash 14-point lead for the bulldogs nick weatherspoon gets in on the three point party...his first from that distance all season.... and right before halftime...bulldo gs go weatherspoon again....tough fadeaway midrange j... all dogs all the time....mississippi state dominates for its first sec win....72-45 houston hitting the road to take on choctaw county in ackerman 3rd quarter.

Choctaw ball.

Mckayla crowley gets the steal and goes coast to coast for the layup...toppers up 29-28 4th quarter.

Tie- liyah alston forces the steal and hits the houston hitting the road to take on choctaw county in ackerman 3rd quarter.

Choctaw ball.

Mckayla crowley gets the steal and goes coast to coast for the layup...toppers up 29-28 4th quarter.

Tie- liyah alston forces the steal and hits the break finding lagenesis johnson for the left hand finish...choctaw up 5 but the game goes to ot...choctaw up 2....johnson gets ripped but saves the ball before falling out of bounds....destine e loves passes to jalia james who knocks down the clutch 3!!!!

That seals the deal....choctaw wins in ot 47-40.... next up the boys face off....1st quarter...chocta w ball...tylan carter with the bounce pass to a cutting tray jobe with the reverse layup...houston up 1 toppers ball in transition....xavie r virgis hesi dribble step back 3 is money!!!

Houston up 10-7... chargers ball....virgis steals the pass and hits the break....throws a beautiful bounce pass to shemar crawford for the lay.....toppers up 5 then before the end of the 1st quarter.....virgis forces another steal....raeshawn mcgregory gets the ball and takes it to the hoop for the 2 hand slam!!!!

Toppers up 7 after 1 and go onto win 60-52.... division play continuing...fren ch camp visiting west lowndes...ladies first lady panthers up big....defense leading to offense....the steal starts the break....tydajash a hood goes coast to coast, no one stops ball....easy layup...west lowndes leading hood doing here thing...facilitatin g in the offense....nice find to marvaysha seals in the high post....nothing but net lady panthers leading into the fourth french camp trying to battle its way back...off the long rebound....jasmin e bonty to emma wright...the lefty sinks it from deep... west lowndes way too much early....remain undefeated...58- 36 boys up next...battle of the panthers...west lowndes vs french camp off the inbounds....darre ll brooks....the freshman drains from the land of plenty....west lowndes with the early lead adding to it....defense turns to offense....melvin crawford with the steal...goes right to the rack with the smooth finish... but french camp hanging still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.

You are watching i out what this weather is doing and i think the best explanation is that it just as writing for the wine that had way too much wine this week.

The 70 went they took 38 on tuesday, couple of changes for some storms between the severe weather expected right now but of course were in it and keep an eye on the last comment about the wine rack is made on the